Birla urged PM not to come to LS due to unprecedented disorder: Officials

On Thursday, Birla said he had urged the PM not to come to the House as he had “credible information that several members from Congress” would do something “apratyashit (unforeseen) after reaching the Honourable Prime Minister’s seat”.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 10:03 AM IST
speaker BirlaAs opposition protest speaker remarks, Sources in the Lok Sabha said that Birla made the remark on the “backdrop of the grave and unprecedented disorder that unfolded in the House that day”. (PTI photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

AMID THE Opposition protest against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s remark that PM Narendra Modi was asked not to come to the House on Wednesday to give the customary reply to the Motion of Thanks debate as he had information that an “unforeseen event” could take place, sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said Birla made the statement in the “backdrop of the grave and unprecedented disorder that unfolded in the House that day”.

On Thursday, Birla said he had urged the PM not to come to the House as he had “credible information that several members from Congress” would do something “apratyashit (unforeseen) after reaching the Honourable Prime Minister’s seat”.

The Opposition protested, saying there was no imminent threat to the PM. On Monday, the Opposition leaders discussed the possibility of moving a no-confidence resolution against the Speaker unless he addresses their concerns.

“To place the matter in its proper perspective, it is essential to appreciate that the statement made by the Speaker must be viewed in backdrop of the grave and unprecedented disorder that unfolded in the House that day. From the very commencement of the proceedings, the atmosphere in the Chamber deteriorated sharply, giving rise to serious concerns regarding safety decorum and the dignity of parliamentary functioning,” the source from LS Secretariat said.

The sources said the protesting MPs had entered the Well of the House at the initial stage of the proceedings, “climbed onto the table, tore official papers and hurled them towards the Chair”. According to the officials, these acts “signified complete breakdown of discipline”; several women MPs moved “aggressively” towards the seat of the PM and then “advanced deep into the Treasury Benches”.

They also claimed that after the House was adjourned, the Opposition MPs walked into the Speaker’s Chamber, using “threatening remarks”.

The officials claimed in view of these events, the Speaker had “genuine and well-founded concerns” regarding the safety of the PM and that his advice was “guided solely by the need to ensure the smooth functioning of parliamentary business and safeguard dignity and sanctity of the institution”. The Opposition’s claims there was no threat to the PM was “entirely baseless”, the officials said. Congress MP K C Venugopal on Monday recalled that former PM Manmohan Singh was not allowed to reply to the Motion of Thanks, but tabled his speech while then NDA MPs were protesting.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and India are bowling first in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. (PTI Photo)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million
Vijay Thalapathy, Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live News Updates: The makers' decision not to pursue the matter legally anymore comes more than a week after a division bench of the High Court set aside the January 9 order of a single judge.
Jana Nayagan Release Date Updates: Producer approaches Madras HC to withdraw writ petition against CBFC, matter to be heard today
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement