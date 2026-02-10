Birla urged PM not to come to LS due to unprecedented disorder: Officials

As opposition protest speaker remarks, Sources in the Lok Sabha said that Birla made the remark on the “backdrop of the grave and unprecedented disorder that unfolded in the House that day”. (PTI photo)

AMID THE Opposition protest against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s remark that PM Narendra Modi was asked not to come to the House on Wednesday to give the customary reply to the Motion of Thanks debate as he had information that an “unforeseen event” could take place, sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said Birla made the statement in the “backdrop of the grave and unprecedented disorder that unfolded in the House that day”.

On Thursday, Birla said he had urged the PM not to come to the House as he had “credible information that several members from Congress” would do something “apratyashit (unforeseen) after reaching the Honourable Prime Minister’s seat”.