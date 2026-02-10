Birla urged PM not to come to LS due to unprecedented disorder: Officials

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
AMID THE Opposition protest against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s remark that PM Narendra Modi was asked not to come to the House on Wednesday to give the customary reply to the Motion of Thanks debate as he had information that an “unforeseen event” could take place, sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said Birla made the statement in the “backdrop of the grave and unprecedented disorder that unfolded in the House that day”.
On Thursday, Birla said he had urged the PM not to come to the House as he had “credible information that several members from Congress” would do something “apratyashit (unforeseen) after reaching the Honourable Prime Minister’s seat”.
The Opposition protested, saying there was no imminent threat to the PM. On Monday, the Opposition leaders discussed the possibility of moving a no-confidence resolution against the Speaker unless he addresses their concerns.
“To place the matter in its proper perspective, it is essential to appreciate that the statement made by the Speaker must be viewed in backdrop of the grave and unprecedented disorder that unfolded in the House that day. From the very commencement of the proceedings, the atmosphere in the Chamber deteriorated sharply, giving rise to serious concerns regarding safety decorum and the dignity of parliamentary functioning,” the source from LS Secretariat said.
The sources said the protesting MPs had entered the Well of the House at the initial stage of the proceedings, “climbed onto the table, tore official papers and hurled them towards the Chair”. According to the officials, these acts “signified complete breakdown of discipline”; several women MPs moved “aggressively” towards the seat of the PM and then “advanced deep into the Treasury Benches”.
They also claimed that after the House was adjourned, the Opposition MPs walked into the Speaker’s Chamber, using “threatening remarks”.
The officials claimed in view of these events, the Speaker had “genuine and well-founded concerns” regarding the safety of the PM and that his advice was “guided solely by the need to ensure the smooth functioning of parliamentary business and safeguard dignity and sanctity of the institution”. The Opposition’s claims there was no threat to the PM was “entirely baseless”, the officials said. Congress MP K C Venugopal on Monday recalled that former PM Manmohan Singh was not allowed to reply to the Motion of Thanks, but tabled his speech while then NDA MPs were protesting.
