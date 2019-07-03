Toggle Menu
Birla group patriarch Basant Kumar Birla passes away

BK Birla was the chairman of the Krishnapan Charity Trust, BK Birla Institute of Engineering and Technology (BKBIET) and various educational trusts and institutes.

Basant Kumar Birla passed away at the age of 98. (Express Archive)

Birla group patriarch Basant Kumar Birla passed away on Wednesday. He was 98.

Born on 12 January 1921, the nonagenarian industrialist was the chairman of the Krishnarpan Charity Trust, BK Birla Institute of Engineering and Technology (BKBIET) and various educational trusts and institutes.

He was the youngest son of industrialist and philanthropist Ghanshyam Das Birla. He started associating with a large number of companies at the age of 15 and subsequently became the chairman of Kesoram Industries.

