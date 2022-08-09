Bird rescued from PM Narendra Modi’s residence after it collapsed due to dehydration

Updated: August 9, 2022 7:38:16 pm
A two-member team of a wildlife body rescued a black kite from the prime minister’s residence here after the raptor collapsed due to dehydration, a statement said on Tuesday.
The bird is currently under observation and will be released into the wild once declared fit, Wildlife SOS said. On Tuesday morning, after security personnel stumbled upon the bird which was unable to fly and sitting on the ground due to dehydration, Wildlife SOS was alerted.
After reaching the location, the two-member rescue team provided drinking water and hydrated the bird, after which it was carefully transferred to a transit facility, the non-profit organisation said.
“We get numerous calls for kite rescues from across Delhi-NCR. Although this was not a complicated situation, generally birds are seen
on the ground due to a lack of access to water, which ultimately causes dehydration,” said Geeta Seshamani, secretary and co-founder,
Wildlife SOS.
Over the years, Wildlife SOS has carried out several rescues from the PM house and office, it said.
