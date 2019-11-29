Bird hunting: Forest dept registers case

A day after The Indian Express reported about rampant hunting of migratory birds near a water body in Vanod village of Dasada taluka in Surendranagar district, the forest department swung into action and registered an offence of hunting against unidentified persons under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The offence was registered by the forest department officials on Thursday after conducting a field survey at the site where they found used cartridges and traces of killed birds.

Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Gandhinagar Circle, SJ Pandit said that a team was sent to the spot in Vanod village and recovered evidences of poaching of migratory birds.

“Our team was there on the spot (in Vanod) since morning and we have started an inquiry (into the instances of poaching in the region). The team has recovered cartridges and other evidences. We have taken statements of eye witnesses who have seen the persons (who had poached migratory birds) from a distance. We have registered an offence under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act. We are also requesting local police to book an offence under the provisions of the Arms Act. Police help is required to find trace the culprits as well as recover the vehicle(s) and suspected arms used in the offence.”

Deputy Conservator of Forests from Surendranagar, SS Asoda, said that they have registered the offence under Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act, which pertains to prohibition of hunting of protected wildlife.

On Thursday, The Indian Express published a report from Vanod on how a natural water body in the low-lying revenue area of the village, a favourite haunt of migratory birds, including Demoiselle cranes, flamingos and Greylag Goose, was witnessing rampant hunting of these migratory birds.

Local environment enthusiasts are worried about the unidentified persons shooting down the migratory birds to have exotic game meat.

The ground report mentioned the presence of used cartridge shells, empty boxes of cartridges, feathers and traces of killed birds. It also mentioned how the locals were admitting to the rampant activity of poaching of birds in the area.

The region, near the world famous Wild Ass Sanctuary, is considered to be a rich habitat for migratory birds.