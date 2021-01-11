Bird flu scare: Himachal government bans supply of poultry products from other states for a week

Last week, some birds which had perished had tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza.(Express Photo)

Amid the bird flu scare, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday banned supply of all poultry products from other states for a week. “The ban has been imposed to ensure that infection does not come from other states through poultry products,” Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said in a statement.

Wildlife officials said 122 more migratory birds of various species were found dead in Pong Dam Lake wildlife sanctuary on Monday, taking the migratory waterbirds toll to 4,357.

Last week, some birds which had perished had tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza. “Most of the dead birds stuck in the inaccessible swampy areas have been retrieved and the area cleared of carcasses,” said Chief Wildlife Warden Archana Sharma.

Around 215 other birds have also been found dead in various parts of the state, and around 1,000 dead poultry birds found dumped in Dharampur area of Solan, the CM said. Their samples were sent to a disease diagnostic laboratory in Jalandhar and the carcasses buried in deep pits.

Thakur added that around 65 rapid response teams of animal husbandry and wildlife departments have been regularly monitoring the Pong Lake and adjoining areas. He has directed the concerned officials to keep strict vigil on birds along reservoirs and sensitise people about proper handling of poultry products.