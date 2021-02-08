Bird flu outbreak: Tapi collector bans entry of poultry items from Navapur in Maharashtra

api district collector has banned the supply of eggs, poultry chickens and other poultry items from the neighbouring Navapur taluka of Nandurbar district in Maharashtra. (PTI Photo/ File/ Representational)

The Tapi district collector has banned the supply of eggs, poultry chickens and other poultry items from the neighbouring Navapur taluka of Nandurbar district in Maharashtra, following the outbreak of H5N8 avian influenza (bird flu).

According to officials of the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry department, around 42,000 infected poultry chicken were already culled in Nandurbar, while over four lakh would be culled in the coming days.

Joint commissioner of Animal Husbandry department, government of Maharashtra, Dr Rau Kumar, said, “In two days till Monday afternoon, over 42,000 chickens were culled… more staff are deployed to cull lakhs of chickens… it will take few more days.”

As Navapur is located on Gujarat border, Tapi district collector RJ Halani on Monday issued a notification banning the entry of poultry eggs, poultry chicken, and poultry farm related products from Navapur taluka. The notification added that labourers working in poultry farms of Uchhal taluka on the border should use hand gloves, masks and gum shoes while at work.

Unnecessary entry into poultry farms should be averted and special arrangements should be made in ponds where migratory birds are found, it said.

Following the notification, police have been deployed at the entry and exits points of Uchhal to Navapur where vehicles are checked.

Deputy director of Animal Husbandry department in Tapi, Dr Akshay Shah, said, “There are four big poultry farms in Uchhal taluka and national poultry farm at Uchhal town is three kilometres away from the epicenter of bird flu in Navapur. We have visited all the four poultry farms and taken stock of the situation… Our teams are monitoring the villages. We have also started a control room at the animal husbandry department office in Tapi.”