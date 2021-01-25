scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Must Read

Bird flu fears as 6 rosy starlings found dead in Rajkot

This is second incident of mass mortality of scheduled birds in Rakot district in recent weeks. On January 10, as many as 15 red-wattled lapwings were found dead on Bhadar riverbank at Shivrajgadh village in Gondal taluka

By: Express News Service | Rajkot | January 25, 2021 1:10:28 am
rajkot bird flu, Rajkot birdflu cases, Rajkot birdflu death, Rajkot bird flu news, indian express newsThe birds were found dead in the garden in the morning following which an animal husbandry department team rushed to the spot. (Representational)

SIX ROSY starlings were found dead at Jilla Garden, located on the bank of river Aji, in Rajkot city Sunday, raising bird flu fears.

The birds were found dead in the garden in the morning following which an animal husbandry department team rushed to the spot.

“By the time, we reached the spot, all the birds had died. We have sent samples of two birds to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and handed over the carcasses of the remaining birds to the forest department,” Dr KU Khanpara, the deputy director of animal husbandry, Rajkot district, said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

This is second incident of mass mortality of scheduled birds in Rakot district in recent weeks. On January 10, as many as 15 red-wattled lapwings were found dead on Bhadar riverbank at Shivrajgadh village in Gondal taluka. “However, those lapwings had tested negative for bird flu. It is difficult to comment about the cause of deaths of the rosy starlings that were found dead in the city Sunday until reports of their tests are available,” Dr Khanpara said.

Bird flu was confirmed in Gir Somnath Friday. The avian influenza was confirmed in Junagadh early this month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement