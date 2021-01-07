Bird flu: 4 states asked to keep eye on unusual poultry deaths

Health workers in protective suits prepare to set fire after culling ducks following the detection of H5N8 strain of bird flu among domestic birds in Alappuzha district, Tuesday, January 05, 2021. (AP)

WITH THE Centre notifying the detection of Avian Influenza in two districts of Kerala, the Health Ministry has directed four states to remain vigilant for any unusual poultry deaths and take immediate measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

“This is to draw your attention to report of dead crows from Daly College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Avian Influenza has been confirmed by the National Institute of Security Animal Diseases. As Avian Influenza is highly pathogenic and can transmit to human beings, all measures need to be taken to prevent the spread of infection,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Madhya Pradesh.

Bhushan, however, said that “till date, no reported human cases of Avian Influenza” has been reported in the country. “…you are requested to keep vigilance for any unusual death among bird/poultry in the state, and if observed share the information immediately with National Programme Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and Director, Emergency Medical Relied,” he wrote.

Similar communications have been sent to Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The ministry has also deployed multi-disciplinary teams to Avian Influenza affected Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in Kerala, and Panchkula district in Haryana. “The two multi-disciplinary teams…have been deployed to affected districts on 4th January to assist the state health departments in implementation of Avian Influenza containment plan,” the health ministry said.

It said: “A high-level team comprising Director, NCDC and Joint Secretary & COVID-19 nodal officer, Ministry of Food Processing Industries has been deployed to Kerala on 6th January to oversee implementation of Avian Influenza containment operations and guide state Health Departments in mounting appropriate public health interventions…”