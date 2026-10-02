Cut down on flowers, garlands: BJP’s new Madhya Pradesh chief has a message for party members

Party leaders say Biplab Kumar Deb wants the BJP to move away from displays centred on individual leaders and towards an organisation that is more visible at the grassroots.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readBhopalOct 2, 2026 05:30 AM IST
No JCB flower showers, oversized garlands: BJP’s new Madhya Pradesh in-charge to party membersParty’s new state in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb also asked party functionaries to change the way the BJP presents itself through banners, posters and hoardings. (Express photo)
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In his first organisational meeting with Madhya Pradesh BJP functionaries, the party’s new state in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday asked leaders to put an end to the culture of grandiose welcomes, including showering flowers from JCB machines, and instead, spend more time with grassroots workers.

At a meeting that lasted around two hours, Deb told state office-bearers, divisional in-charges, and presidents and in-charges of the party’s various fronts, that there was no need for oversized garlands, elaborate felicitation programmes or expensive gifts when leaders visited districts, party functionaries told The Indian Express.

Party leaders attending the meeting said he wanted the BJP to move away from displays centred on individual leaders and towards an organisation that was more visible at the grassroots.

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Several office-bearers who attended the meeting told The Indian Express that Deb “asked them to spend more time with local karyakartas and make themselves accessible to workers at the booth and mandal levels”. His message, they said, was that “leaders should be humble and remain connected to the workers who form the party’s organisational base”.

Deb also asked party functionaries to change the way the BJP presents itself through banners, posters and hoardings. Instead of large photographs of individual leaders, he said that publicity material should highlight the schemes and development initiatives of the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government and explain their benefits to people, according to a party leader.

‘Position temporary, trust lasts longer’

Deb told party functionaries that holding a position in the organisation was temporary, while the trust built among workers lasted longer. “The post is not permanent, but the work done among workers and the trust created among them is remembered for a long time,” he said, asking office-bearers to work in such a manner that even after their tenure ended, workers remembered them with respect.

He also asked functionaries to ensure that workers did not become dissatisfied with the organisation because of organisational decisions. Those holding responsibilities at the mandal, district, divisional, Shakti Kendra, booth and panna-pramukh levels, he said, should discharge their respective responsibilities effectively and maintain regular communication with workers in their areas.

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Deb said he would travel to districts, villages and booths and meet workers during his tenure as state in-charge. “I am a person of the organisation. I like sitting with, speaking to and learning from people in the organisation. I have also come here to learn,” he said, adding that even booth-level workers had much to teach.

This comes a day after Deb’s first meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Core Group in MP. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, co-in-charge Rekha Verma, organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar Tiwari and other senior leaders.

At the Core Group meeting on Wednesday, discussions centred on strengthening the organisation and improving coordination between the government and the party organisation. The BJP is also preparing a constituency-level organisational review of the 66 Assembly seats it lost in the 2023 elections, besides identifying seats where it won by margins of 5,000 votes or less.

Party leaders said Deb’s instructions on welcomes and publicity were linked to his broader emphasis on making the organisation more accessible to ordinary workers. His own programme during his first visit reflected this approach; rather than limiting his engagements to senior leaders, he visited the homes of booth-level workers, had lunch at the home of BJP worker Meena Jatav, and visited booth president Mukesh Gupta.

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The BJP’s organisational review of the 66 seats lost in 2023 is expected to examine the party’s booth, mandal and Assembly-level structures and identify areas requiring greater organisational attention. The party is also looking at constituencies where it won by a narrow margin.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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