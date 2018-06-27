Bipin Rawat says UNHRC report on Kashmir ‘motivated’

“I don’t think we should get too concerned with these reports. Some of these reports [by human rights organisation] are motivated,” General Rawat told reporters on Wednesday. (file photo/Express archive) “I don’t think we should get too concerned with these reports. Some of these reports [by human rights organisation] are motivated,” General Rawat told reporters on Wednesday. (file photo/Express archive)

In his first remarks against the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) report on Kashmir, Army Chief Bipin Rawat said there was no cause for concern as “some of these reports are motivated”.

“I don’t think we should get too concerned with these reports. Some of these reports [by human rights organisation] are motivated,” General Rawat told reporters on Wednesday.

On the Army’s human rights record, General Rawat said: “I don’t think we need to speak about the human rights record of the Indian Army. It is well known to the people of Kashmir and the international community.”

The 49-page report, released on June 14, alleged “widespread” human rights violations in Kashmir and claimed “excessive use of force by Indian security forces” led to “numerous civilian casualties”.

India had dismissed the UNHRC report as “fallacious, tendentious and motivated” and lodged a strong protest with the United Nations, saying the government is “deeply concerned that individual prejudices are being allowed to undermine the credibility of a UN institution”.

The MEA called the report “overtly prejudiced” and it seeks to “build a false narrative”. “The report violates India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state through aggression,” the MEA said in a statement.

