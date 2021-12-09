Gen Bipin Rawat: ‘On last visit to his Uttarakhand village, he wanted a road; it is nearly complete now’

Born in Sainj village, in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district, in 1958, Gen Bipin Rawat belonged to a family of Army officers – his father Laxman Singh Rawat had retired as Lieutenant General in the Army.

Sainj is situated at a significant height and is around 42 km from the district headquarters and approximately 4 km from Yamkeshwar. While 2011 Census data shows Sainj had 21 households and a population of 93, most of the people have by now migrated from the small village.

Rawat did not spend much time at his native village — he left for Dehradun for schooling at an early age.

Bipin Rawat studied at Cambrian Hill School in Dehradun and subsequently St Edward’s School in Shimla. He then joined the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla, Pune, and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

CDS Rawat’s wife Madhulika, who is among the deceased, came from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh – their fathers were both Army officers, and friends.

Yamkeshwar MLA Ritu Khanduri told The Indian Express that Pauri Garhwal gained national significance due to the late CDS. When CDS Rawat had visited the district a few years ago, Khanduri said, he had requested then Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat that a road should be built to his village for better connectivity.

“There is no one from his immediate family living in the village,” the legislator said. “But a few years ago he visited (the village) and wanted a road (to be built) in that area. Following that, we started building a road around 4.5 km long. There is a process to everything and around 3.5 km is already complete. There was some dispute related to land which caused the delay.”

Expressing grief over the death of General Rawat and others in the air crash, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the former Army chief was born and grew up in a small village of Uttarakhand and reached the highest post in the Army based on his talent, hard work and immense bravery and valour. “He has given a new direction to national security and the Army. His death has caused a massive blow to Uttarakhand. We will always be proud of him,” said Dhami.