Helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, wife, and senior staff crashes in Tamil Nadu

A helicopter carrying India’s foremost military officer Chief of Defence Staff crashed near Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Details of the injured and of any possible casualties are awaited.

There were nine people on board the chopper, apart from the crew.

Sources said at least three injured people from the crash have been taken to hospital, but their identities are not confirmed.

According to sources, Rawat’s staff and some family members were also on board in the Mi-series helicopter.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Rawat is the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff, appointed on January 1, 2020. He was appointed the head of the newly created Department of Military Affairs in one of the most significant reorganisations in the Defence Ministry in decades.

He had served as the Chief of the Army for three years before taking over as the CDS.

Visuals from the crash Visuals from the crash

This is a developing story.