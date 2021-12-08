scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
MUST READ

Helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, wife, and senior staff crashes in Tamil Nadu

Sources said at least three injured people from the crash have been taken to hospital, but their identities are not confirmed.

Written by Krishn Kaushik | New Delhi |
Updated: December 8, 2021 2:24:41 pm
Bipin Rawat chopper crash, Army Helicopter Crash TodayThere were 9 people on board the chopper, apart from crew.

A helicopter carrying India’s foremost military officer Chief of Defence Staff crashed near Ooty in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Details of the injured and of any possible casualties are awaited.

There were nine people on board the chopper, apart from the crew.

Sources said at least three injured people from the crash have been taken to hospital, but their identities are not confirmed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to sources, Rawat’s staff and some family members were also on board in the Mi-series helicopter.

Rawat is the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff, appointed on January 1, 2020. He was appointed the head of the newly created Department of Military Affairs in one of the most significant reorganisations in the Defence Ministry in decades.

He had served as the Chief of the Army for three years before taking over as the CDS.

Bipin Rawat chopper crash, Army Helicopter Crash Today Visuals from the crash

This is a developing story.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 08: Latest News

Advertisement