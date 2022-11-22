Biopic on freedom fighter Khudiram Bose to be screened for MPs during winter session

Telugu biopic on young Bengali freedom fighter Khudiram Bose, which was included in the Indian Panorama category of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), will be screened for the members of Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session, its makers announced at the IFFI Tuesday.

The film will be commercially released in seven Indian languages next month. “The team is planning to screen the Hindi version during the Winter Session of Parliament,” team ‘Khudiram Bose’ stated. The likely date for the screening is December 17. The Winter Session will be held between December 7 and 19.

This is Vidya Sagar Raju’s third outing as director after ‘Rachayita’ in 2018 and ‘Father Chitti Umaa Karthik’ in 2021. “I want everyone to know about Khudiram Bose,” he said, adding that he had to undertake intensive research before developing the script of ‘Kudiram Bose’ .

The film shows the life and times of Khudiram Bose, who was executed by the British at the age of 18, and important events and personalities of the freedom movement such as the Partition of Bengal and Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Sister Nivedita and Barendranath Ghosh, he said.

Some lesser-known facts about the freedom struggle have also been shown in the film, the makers say. For instance, six lawyers had fought the case for Khudiram Bose, though they didn’t win it. According to the film, the first flag of India was designed by Sister Nivedita. Raju says, “The film takes us through the horrors of Partition of Bengal.”

Debutant actor Rakesh Jagrlamudi, who played the title role, said it was challenging for him to portray the real-life character. The film’s cast includes Vivek Oberoi and Atul Kulkarni, among others.

Speaking on the popularity of regional films, Raju said, “Emotions are the same around the world. Hence, regional films also appeal to an international audience.” Other Telugu films being screened at the festival are ‘RRR’, ‘Akhanda’ and ‘Cinema Bandi’.

Earlier in July, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, a film directed by R Madhavan based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan, was screened at Parliament.