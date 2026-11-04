Biometrics, voter IDs for beneficiary payments, not Aadhaar: Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, has said payments to beneficiaries on the basis of their Aadhaar numbers will soon be replaced by a system processing payments using their biometrics and voter ID (EPIC) numbers.

Singh, who is the Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, made these remarks last Friday during the National Workshop on People’s Plan Campaign 2026-27, organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Addressing the workshop, Singh said, “Ek baat aur kah dena chahte hain ki ab Aadhaar labharthiyon ko bhugtan karne ka jo aadhaar hai, woh Aadhaar card nahin rahega. Aadhaar card, ab Aadhaar card banane wali jo sansthayen hain, woh har gali mein uplabdh hain. Aap jiska kahiye, abhi 5 minute mein Aadhaar card banakar taiyyar kar denge (I would like to add that the Aadhaar card will no longer serve as the basis for making payments to beneficiaries. Aadhaar-enrolment centres are now everywhere, you can find one in every street. An Aadhaar card can be issued to anyone in just five minutes).”