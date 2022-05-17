Biological E slashes price for its Covid vaccine

After Covaxin and Covishield, the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological E dropped the prices of its Covid-19 vaccine to Rs 250 per dose (including GST). After accounting for Rs 150 to be charged by the health centres for their services, the end users will pay Rs 400 per dose of Corbevax, the company said. The market price (including GST and hospital charges) stood at 990 per dose.

“BE has lowered the price of its vaccine with the aim of making it more affordable and help increase the reach to protect maximum number of children against the virus. The decision comes within weeks of Biological E. Limited received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children between 5 and 12 years of age,” the company said in a statement.

This is the cost to people when administered at private centres. The vaccine is still available free of cost at government centres through the Centre’s vaccination programme. It is currently being used for children between the ages of 12 and 14 years.