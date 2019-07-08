Chhattisgarh CM’s mother Bindeshwari Baghel passes away after prolonged illness

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s mother passed away at a private hospital in Raipur after a prolonged illness, officials said on Monday.

A statement released by the state government said Bindeshwari Devi Baghel (78) died on Sunday after a prolonged illness, and the CM was by her side during her last moment.

“She was admitted in Ram Krishna Care Hospital on June 24 after she had suffered a cardiac arrest. She was also suffering from chronic kidney disease. She breathed her last at 4:45pm,” hospital’s Medical and Managing Director Dr Sandeep Dave told PTI.

Expressing grief over the loss, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “Learnt about the demise of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s mother, Bindeshwari Devi Baghel. May her soul rest in peace and God gave her family the strength to deal with the loss.”

Chhattisgarh Governor Anandiben Patel prayed for peace for the departed soul as well as courage for the family to overcome the irreparable loss.