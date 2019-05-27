BIMSTEC leaders invited to PM Modi’s swearing-in, Sheikh Hasina to miss event

Leaders of all BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations – Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan – will be invited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in on Thursday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. BIMSTEC includes countries of the Bay of Bengal region and seeks to act as a bridge between South and Southeast Asia.

Leaders from Kyrgyz Republic (who is chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) and Mauritius (who was the chief guest at Pravasi Bhartiya Divas) have also been invited.

However, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, for the second time, is set to miss the event as she will be on a three-nation foreign visit, PTI quoted a government release as saying. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq will attend the ceremony as the senior-most Cabinet member of the Bangladesh government.

As of now, there is no indication of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan being invited for the ceremony.

Besides, top stars of Tamil cinema – Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan – have also been invited for the grand event, which will also see President Ram Nath Kovind administering the oath of office and secrecy to the Union Council of Ministers. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are also likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Here is what we know of PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony so far:

When is PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony?

Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister on May 30 at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the PM and other members of the Union Council of Ministers.

After dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet, President Kovind had Saturday evening appointed Modi as the Prime Minister for a second term.

Who all have been invited for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony?

Besides, invitations to top stars of Tamil cinema — Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan — have been sent. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are also likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

NDA leaders, including SAD leader Prakash Singh Badal, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, AIADMK’s K Palaniswami, NPP’s Conrad Sangma are likely to be present alongside BJP leaders.

Who all attended PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in 2014?

In 2014, Modi had invited all SAARC leaders, including the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa, for his oath-taking ceremony. The 2014 swearing-in was held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan with around 2,000 people attending the event.