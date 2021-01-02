Bimla Prasad prayer meet on January 7

The prayer meeting in memory of Bimla Prasad, mother of Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, will be held in Delhi on January 7.

Bimla Prasad, 90, a volunteer in the JP Movement, was the wife of senior BJP leader Thakur Prasad, who along with Kailash Pati Mishra, was a founding member of the party in Bihar. She passed away in Patna on December 25.

My mother Bimla Prasad has left for her heavenly abode late last night. She was ailing for some time.

???? ?????? ???? ?? ????? ?????? ?? ???? ????? ?? ????? ??? ?? ????? ???? pic.twitter.com/JU0LG7qmjk — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 25, 2020

A close aide of the Union minister said: “Though the prayer meeting would be held on January 7, visitors have been meeting the bereaved family both in Patna and Delhi.”

Following her death, Ravi Shankar Prasad had in a series of tweets said, “My mother Bimla Prasad left for her heavenly abode… She was ailing for some time. My mother was a deeply pious lady and a woman of great conviction. She had been supporting the party right from the beginning. She actively participated in the JP Movement of Bihar as woman volunteer.”

He recalled how top BJP leaders like Deendayal Upadhyay and Atal Behari Vajpayee would visit his Patna home and his mother would take active part in the discussions on contemporary politics and society.