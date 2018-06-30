Bimal Gurung slams TMC govt for removing his name from voters’ list

Bimal Gurung and Giri have been absconding since last year when the Gorkhaland agitation hit Darjeeling and Kalimpong. (File photo) Bimal Gurung and Giri have been absconding since last year when the Gorkhaland agitation hit Darjeeling and Kalimpong. (File photo)

Absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung has slammed the state government after his and his aide Roshan Giri’s names were removed from the voters’ list.

In a press release issued from an undisclosed location, he said, “The removal of elective Gorkha names from the voters’ list by the West Bengal government using dubious and vague means goes against the very ethos and essence of our democracy”.

“The flimsy grounds on which our names have been removed should be protested by every Gorkha. If we do not raise our voice today, then the day is not far away when names of all Gorkhas will be removed,” Gurung said in the release.

Recently, Darjeeling Electoral Office pasted notices on residences of over 100 people, including Gurung and Giri, summoning them to the office, but they failed to do so. The administration said it was normal to strike off names of those absent from a constituency during revision of electoral list.

Gurung and Giri have been absconding since last year when the Gorkhaland agitation hit Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Gurung has cases of murder, rioting and arson against him.

