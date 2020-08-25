Bills to be brought in Assembly: Right to recall, 50% sarpanch posts for women, 75% quota for Haryanvis in pvt jobs

Dushyant added that online booking for registration of land in urban area started from Monday and work of registration will start next Monday.(File)

“REVOLUTIONARY CHANGES are going to take place in the Haryana panchayati raj system. Haryana is going to become the first state in the country where villagers will have the power to recall members of panchayat who are not doing their duties. Secondly, every other village will have a woman as a sarpanch…These bills will be presented on the floor of Vidhan Sabha in the session starting Wednesday,” Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said Tuesday.

“It was a dream of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal that people should have the ‘right to recall’ a representative of the public if he/she loses the confidence of the people. This should be discussed in the House,” Dushyant said while interacting with mediapersons.

He further said, “Many a times, sarpanches are accused of misusing their post and people want that he/she be removed. In such a case, if the ‘right to recall’ law is made, then rural voters will get the right to remove such an ineffective sarpanch.”

Dushyant went on to say the Bill to reserve 50 per cent posts in the panchayati raj system for women will also be presented in the House. Once this Bill is passed, it will not only open new doors for women in rural areas in politics, they will also get a platform to prove their mettle. Similarly a bill to provide 8 per cent reservation to BC -A in panchayati raj institutions will be presented in the House. In the same session, a Bill will also be brought to give 75 per cent reservation to state youth in the private sector. “Soon people will find many changes in urban local bodies, town and country planning, sports department etc.,” he said.

Dushyant added that online booking for registration of land in urban area started from Monday and work of registration will start next Monday. “A portal has been started where no objection certificate can be obtained from urban local bodies and town and country planning in order to facilitate people who want to get registries done. Joining this portal with the revenue department will provide transparency and ease of business,” Dushyant said.

Haryana employment dept signs MoU for training youth for competitive exams

Haryana’s employment department, Tuesday, signed an MoU with the M3M foundation for online training of youth appearing for railways, bank, staff selection commission, defense and various other competitive examinations for Groups A, B, C & D level posts. “This MoU will prove to be a milestone in preparing the talented youth of the state for government jobs. Under this, in the first phase, 50,000 meritorious candidates will be given coaching for Group C, D jobs through online programmes, which will include 70 per cent youth from rural areas and 30 per cent from urban areas. Progress of their preparation will be reviewed every week, out of which there is a plan to prepare the top 1,000 youth for Group A and B jobs by giving live coaching,” Chautala, who is also employment minister, said.

“M3M foundation has created Grade Stack Learning Private Limited (Gradeup) platform to provide online coaching that will provide a web-link to the employment department to register the candidates. For the first batch, 50,000 candidates will be provided video lectures, quizzes, mock tests, previous question papers and other course material for 18 months. A candidate can select 3 courses or examinations such as banking and insurance, SSC and railways, CDS and defense etc. to access the material. A dashboard will be made available to the employment department to show the performance of the candidates in the Gradeup monthly mock examination. Mock tests of the candidates will be conducted through the study of dashboard and weekly data, in which the candidates who perform well will be transferred from the low performing batches,” he added.

Currently, Haryana’s participation in central government jobs is only 2 per cent, which is targeted to be taken up to 7-8 percent. Through this MoU, youth of the state will get coaching so they can get selected by performing better for government and private jobs of neighboring states including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

