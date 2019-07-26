Bills pending, Lok Sabha session extended, Rajya Sabha too set for longer inning

The Centre on Thursday extended the ongoing session of Lok Sabha up to August 7 to complete legislative business.

The House will have three more sittings this month and a further five in August “in order to provide sufficient time for completion of essential items of government business”, according to an official release issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

While a formal announcement is yet to be made in Rajya Sabha, the Upper House, too, is likely to be extended similarly, and parties have already started planning on the assumption that the House will not be adjourned sine die on Friday, as it normally would have been.

Some leaders are even talking about giving to the Speaker in writing that they will not attend an extended session.

There are several Bills for which Business Advisory Committees (BACs) in both Houses have allotted time. Despite high productivity of the current session in terms of legislation, the government has been pushing for an extension.

According to PRS Legislative data, Lok Sabha, at 128 per cent productivity, has been its most productive in the last 20 years. It has passed 13 Bills so far. The Rajya Sabha has so far passed 15 Bills, and sent none to any select or standing committee.

Traditionally, the first session of any government is never this heavy on legislation.

Sources meanwhile said that there is a thinking in the government that should all the listed Bills get passed in Parliament, there may no longer be any need for Parliament to convene for the Winter Session.

There is precedent of extensions of Rajya Sabha. The 229th session was originally scheduled up to August 30, 2013, but was later extended by five sittings up to September 9, and further up to August 9, 2013. Earlier this year, Rajya Sabha, scheduled up to January 8, was extended by one more sitting.

On Thursday, extension was spoken of as a forgone conclusion in the Upper House. Replying to O’Brien’s peeve that short-duration discussions and calling attention motions have not been taken up in the House as per precedence, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “I will assure the House through you, Sir, that next week, whatever backlog is there, we are ready to compensate.”

In his intervention, Trinamool’s Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said: “…Rajya Sabha Secretariat has issued a calendar under the orders of the Chairman that the House will be concluded on 26th of July. So, tomorrow it is going to be concluded. If at all it will be extended, then there will be an announcement from the Chair in the House, the Council. Thereafter, it will be reported in the Bulletin as per the explanation given in the Book ‘Rajya Sabha at Work’. Now, the honourable Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said that some Bills will be taken up next week.”

The TMC member demanded that since the due procedure for extension is yet to be followed, the minister should either withdraw that portion of his remark or it should be expunged from the record.