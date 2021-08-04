Bills passed in haste, MP writes to Speaker: Violation of rules

RSP member N K Premachandran has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to ensure protection of rights of the House, alleging that “legislative process has become a fruitless exercise” as the government keeps pushing Bills through without discussion.

The MP from Kollam said the government was “taking hasty steps to pass very important Bills having serious ramifications” when there is “complete pandemonium in the House”. In the letter, copies of which were sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, he wrote that it is “not fair, proper and in violation of rules, conventions and precedents of the House”.

Pointing out that seven Bills have already been passed when the House was not in order, Premachandran, member of the panel of chairmen to preside the House, wrote: “Denationalisation of General Insurance Sector, Amendment to IBC code, Tribunal Reforms Bills, Essential Defence Service Bill were drastic structural amendments… Passing such very important Bills having a basic change of policy of the government without discussion is an insult to Parliamentary democracy.”