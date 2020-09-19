Bills anti-farmer, will help rich: Mayawati, Akhilesh

Mayawati said the Bills were passed without clearing doubts related to them.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Friday slammed the BJP government at the Centre for the farm Bills, calling them “anti-farmer” and “pro-rich”.

Questioning the manner in which the Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha, Mayawati said: “Two Bills related to farmers were passed in Parliament yesterday without clearing doubts related to them. The BSP does not approve of it at all.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the two farm Bills “pro-rich and anti-farming”, and said that once they come into effect, they would reduce the farmers as mere labourers on their own fields and would take away their right of getting appropriate price for their crop.

