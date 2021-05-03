scorecardresearch
Monday, May 03, 2021
Billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledges $10 million for oxygen supplies to Indian hospitals

This is in continuation with the Sun Microsystems co-founder's efforts to fund hospitals for oxygen supplies amid a surge in Covid cases in the country.

By: PTI | Houston |
May 3, 2021 8:23:53 am
Relatives of Covid-19 patients queue up outside an oxygen refilling centre in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

Indian-American billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledged $10 million for the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in India.

This is in continuation with the Sun Microsystems co-founder’s efforts to fund hospitals for oxygen supplies amid a surge in Covid cases in the country.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said there was a need to save lives as further delay may end up in more deaths.

“For @GiveIndia this isn’t enough. They’ve received requests for 20,000 oxygen concentrators, 15,000 cylinders, 500 ICU beds, 100 ventilators, 10,000-beds Covid centres with requests coming from non-profits & hospitals all across India every day. We need to do a lot more urgently,” Khosla said.

“The Khosla Family is adding USD 10 million to @GiveIndia to its previous commitment as a match and hoping others will join in this urgent need,” Khosla said.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 new coronavirus cases being reported daily and hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

