scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
MUST READ

Bill to raise age of marriage for girls to 21 introduced in Lok Sabha

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani introduced the Bill amid the din, with the Opposition members demanding that it should be sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: December 21, 2021 3:22:05 pm
Lok SabhaWhen Irani rose to introduce the Bill in the House post-lunch, the Opposition members opposed its introduction. (File photo)

The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to raise the minimum legal age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years was introduced in the Lok Sabha Tuesday.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani introduced the Bill amid the din, with the Opposition members demanding that it should be sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee. Later, the minister announced the government’s intention to send the Bill to the standing committee and it was subsequently sent to the panel.

Explained |Raising legal age of marriage for women: the law, the reasons and the criticism

The Bill, which was cleared by the Cabinet last week, was not listed for introduction in the revised list of business but, later in the day, the government included it in the agenda through a supplementary list.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

When Irani rose to introduce the Bill in the House post-lunch, the Opposition members opposed its introduction.

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was also sent to the standing committee. Later, the House was adjourned till Wednesday.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement