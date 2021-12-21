Bill to raise age of marriage for girls to 21 introduced in Lok Sabha

The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to raise the minimum legal age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years was introduced in the Lok Sabha Tuesday.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani introduced the Bill amid the din, with the Opposition members demanding that it should be sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee. Later, the minister announced the government’s intention to send the Bill to the standing committee and it was subsequently sent to the panel.

The Bill, which was cleared by the Cabinet last week, was not listed for introduction in the revised list of business but, later in the day, the government included it in the agenda through a supplementary list.

When Irani rose to introduce the Bill in the House post-lunch, the Opposition members opposed its introduction.

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was also sent to the standing committee. Later, the House was adjourned till Wednesday.