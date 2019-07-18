Bill to jail cow vigilantes tabled in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Toggle Menu
The Bill seeks to amend the principal Act by introducing jail term and fine, or both, for vigilantes who attack those booked for offences like cow slaughter, possession of beef or transportation of cows for slaughter.

According to the Bill, the minimum jail term will be six months and maximum of three years and a fine of Rs 25,000 may be levied in such cases.

Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday became the first state in the country to table a Bill that seeks to curb cow vigilantism by providing stringent punishment, ranging from six months to five years in jail, to those who engage in violence against persons booked for violating Madhya Pradesh Prohibition of Slaughter of Cow Progeny Act.

Tabled by Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Yadav, the Bill seeks to amend the principal Act by introducing jail term and fine, or both, for vigilantes who attack those booked for offences like cow slaughter, possession of beef or transportation of cows for slaughter. According to the Bill, the minimum jail term will be six months and maximum of three years and a fine of Rs 25,000 may be levied in such cases. If the same offence is committed by a mob, the minimum jail term will increase to one year and the maximum to five years and a fine of Rs 50,000 may be levied.

Speaking to The Indian Express, BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya said, “Why is the government silent on violence against those booked for other crimes. Does the government want to give a clean chit to those involved in illegal transportation (of cattle)?’’.

