Bill to empower transgender persons gets Lok Sabha nod

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgender persons in India.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2019 was passed by a voice vote.

MoS for Social Justice Ratanlal Kataria said the Bill makes provision for establishing a national authority for safeguarding rights of transgender persons.

“According to the 2011 census there are more than 4.8 lakh transgenders in the country,” he said while replying to the discussion on the Bill. “There are provisions for penalty and punishment in the Bill in cases of offences and sexual harassment against transgender persons.”

A contentious provision that criminalised begging by transgender people has been removed from the Bill. It was part of the Bill when it was introduced by the previous government before it lapsed.

According to the Bill, a transgender is a person whose gender does not match with the gender assigned to that person at birth and includes trans-man or trans-woman (whether or not such person has undergone sex reassignment surgery or hormone therapy or laser therapy or such other therapy), person with inter-sex variations, gender-queer and person having such socio-cultural identities as ‘kinner’, ‘hijra’, ‘aravani’ and ‘jogta’.

Going by the Bill, a person would have the right to choose to be identified as a man, woman or transgender, irrespective of sex reassignment surgery and hormonal therapy. It also requires transgender persons to go through a district magistrate and district screening committee to get certified as a transperson.

Earlier, participating in the debate on the Bill, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said transgenders are a symbol of happiness. They visit homes of people during celebrations and happiness and that it is important to save their culture and heritage, he added.