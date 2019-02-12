Bill in Rajya Sabha on registering NRI marriages within 30 days

EXTERNAL AFFAIRS Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday introduced the Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indians Bill in the Rajya Sabha, which seeks to provide safeguards to Indian women who are trapped in “fraudulent” marriages with NRIs.

“It is necessary that the marriage solemnised or otherwise in India or outside India shall be registered within a period of 30 days from the date of marriage,” the Bill’s objectives state.

“It has been decided to bring in a legislation to provide for compulsory registration of marriage for better enforcement of rights of the deserted spouses under various family laws,” it says.

The Bill also seeks to amend the Passport Act, 1967 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The proposed amendment to the Passport Act, 1967 would empower the passport authorities to impound or cause to be impounded or revoke a passport or travel document of an NRI, if it is brought to his notice that the person has not registered his marriage within a period of 30 days from the date of marriage.