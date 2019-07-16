Bill in Lok Sabha proposes Rs 5 lakh compensation for death in road accidents

The Motor Vehicles(Amendment) Bill, 2019, passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday proposes a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for death and Rs 2.5 lakh for a grievous injury in a motor vehicle accident.

The Bill, introduced by Minister of State for Road Transport V K Singh, stipulates increased penalties for violations, facilitates the grant of online learning licence, simplifies insurance procedures and protects those who come to the rescue of accident victims. The period for renewal of the transport licence would be increased to five years from three years. The licensing authority would be empowered to grant licences to differently-abled persons too.

Responding to objections against the Bill from several members, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress and Saugata Roy and Mohua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the Central Government had no intention to take away the rights of states. He said the legislation was not binding on states.

Gadkari added that the Bill had been examined by the parliamentary standing committee and a select committee. It was passed by the previous Lok Sabha but could not get approval from the Rajya Sabha, he added. Gadkari maintained that the legislation was prepared after discussions and recommendations by transport ministers of 18 states. He was ready to discuss all issues and the members should either convince him or get convinced if they had any reservations about the Bill. The minister called upon the House to pass the legislation, which, he stated, was aimed at saving human lives.

Moitra expressed her concern over the proposal to raise the time limit for the renewal of the driving licence from one month to one year before and after the expiry date. She said it was a matter concerning the safety of people. Speaker Om Birla observed that all such issues could be taken up during the discussion.

Gadkari told the House that around 30 per cent of driving licences in the country were bogus. About 1.5 lakh people died and another 5 lakh people got injured in road accidents every year. “I admit, my department has failed to pass the Bill in the last five years,” he said, adding that only Tamil Nadu had managed to reduce the number of accidents by around 15 per cent.