scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Bill Gates adds tadka to khichdi as Smriti Irani looks on

In a video shared by Union Minister Smriti Irani, Microsoft founder Bill Gates can be seen learning how to add tadka to khichdi.

Union Minister Smriti Irani showing Bill Gates how to add tadka. (Video screengrab)
Listen to this article
Watch: Bill Gates adds tadka to khichdi as Smriti Irani looks on
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Microsoft founder, philanthropist and author Bill Gates tried his hand at cooking recently, with a little help from Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

In a video clip shared by Irani, Gates can be seen adding ‘tadka’ (tempering with spices) to a dish of ‘Shree Ann Khichdi’, as the Minister helps him with the preparation.

Gates recently delivered the fifth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, during his Delhi visit. He talked about health systems, energy, climate change, and creating an equal world through innovation.

Also Read
Rahul Gandhi pegasus
'I had Pegasus on my phone,' says Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge; BJP reacts
Consensus eludes G20 communique over Ukraine but Washington echoes New Delhi
Russian foreign minister: Want India, China to be friends; Ukraine too sh...
Bill Gates Ramnath Goenka Memorial lecture
Bill Gates: ‘India is not just a beneficiary of new breakthroughs, but an...

Earlier this week, he also met RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Minister Hardeep Puri.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 20:14 IST
Next Story

UPSC Key- March 3, 2023: Know about Article 324 of the Constitution, Taiwan and China and Methane Global Tracker Report

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close