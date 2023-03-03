Watch: Bill Gates adds tadka to khichdi as Smriti Irani looks on

Microsoft founder, philanthropist and author Bill Gates tried his hand at cooking recently, with a little help from Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

In a video clip shared by Irani, Gates can be seen adding ‘tadka’ (tempering with spices) to a dish of ‘Shree Ann Khichdi’, as the Minister helps him with the preparation.

Gates recently delivered the fifth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, during his Delhi visit. He talked about health systems, energy, climate change, and creating an equal world through innovation.

Earlier this week, he also met RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Minister Hardeep Puri.