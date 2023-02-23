Bill Gates: ‘India gives me hope for the future… it has proven it can tackle big challenges’

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is optimistic that India can tackle big challenges. Gates, in a blog post on Wednesday, said India as a whole gives him hope for the future.

The co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in his blog post said the world needs to make progress on climate change and poverty at the same time. “With the right innovations and delivery channels to get them to the vulnerable, we’re capable of making progress on lots of big problems at once—even at a time when the world faces multiple crises,” he said.

“There is no better proof than the remarkable progress that India has accomplished,” Gates added.

“India as a whole gives me hope for the future. It’s about to become the world’s most populous country—which means you can’t solve most problems there without solving them at scale. And yet, India has proven it can tackle big challenges. The country eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services,” The philanthropist added.

India has developed a world-leading approach to innovation that ensures solutions reach those who need them, Gates said, explaining that when the rotavirus vaccine—which prevents the virus that causes many fatal cases of diarrhea—was too expensive, the nation decided to make it themselves.

Gates said that India today is on the frontlines of climate change but the progress it has made on health will make its people more resilient and provide helpful insights for how to tackle other major challenges.

“And the pace of its development, its skill in rolling out large-scale programs, and its people’s innovative expertise mean that India can be a key part of making progress on today’s biggest challenges.”

Gates said, “Like every other country on the planet, India has limited resources. But it has shown us how the world can still make progress in spite of that constraint.”