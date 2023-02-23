scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Bill Gates: ‘India gives me hope for the future… it has proven it can tackle big challenges’

Bill Gates wrote, "Like every other country on the planet, India has limited resources. But it has shown us how the world can still make progress in spite of that constraint."

Bill Gates IndiaGates said that India today is on the frontlines of climate change but the progress it has made on health will make its people more resilient. (File image)

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is optimistic that India can tackle big challenges. Gates, in a blog post on Wednesday, said India as a whole gives him hope for the future.

The co-chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in his blog post said the world needs to make progress on climate change and poverty at the same time. “With the right innovations and delivery channels to get them to the vulnerable, we’re capable of making progress on lots of big problems at once—even at a time when the world faces multiple crises,” he said.

“There is no better proof than the remarkable progress that India has accomplished,” Gates added.

“India as a whole gives me hope for the future. It’s about to become the world’s most populous country—which means you can’t solve most problems there without solving them at scale. And yet, India has proven it can tackle big challenges. The country eradicated polio, lowered HIV transmission, reduced poverty, cut infant mortality, and increased access to sanitation and financial services,” The philanthropist added.

India has developed a world-leading approach to innovation that ensures solutions reach those who need them, Gates said, explaining that when the rotavirus vaccine—which prevents the virus that causes many fatal cases of diarrhea—was too expensive, the nation decided to make it themselves.

Gates said that India today is on the frontlines of climate change but the progress it has made on health will make its people more resilient and provide helpful insights for how to tackle other major challenges.

“And the pace of its development, its skill in rolling out large-scale programs, and its people’s innovative expertise mean that India can be a key part of making progress on today’s biggest challenges.”

Also Read
'Humanity still exists': Couple gets Rs 11 cr anonymous donation for trea...
Shiv sena, thackeray shinde factions
Shiv Sena row: SC refuses to stay EC order, issues notice to Shinde group
indian envoy in china
26th meeting of the WMCC: First time since border stand-off, Delhi envoy ...
Andhra train derailments Indian Express
Irked by derailments in Andhra, Railway Board chair tells official to sta...
Advertisement

Gates said, “Like every other country on the planet, India has limited resources. But it has shown us how the world can still make progress in spite of that constraint.”

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 11:56 IST
Next Story

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway trailer: Rani Mukerji is searing as anguished mother whose children were taken away by a country

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close