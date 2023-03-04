India’s G20 Presidency excellent opportunity to highlight Indian innovations, says Bill Gates after meet with Modi

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed how India’s G20 Presidency is an excellent opportunity to highlight how useful Indian innovations can be to other nations. Gates and the Prime Minister also spoke at length about the country’s progress in health, climate change, and development.

“It’s (India’s G20 presidency) an excellent opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in India can benefit the world, and to help other countries adopt them. Supporting these efforts—especially spreading its digital ID and payments systems to other places—is a high priority for our foundation,” Gates wrote in his official blog.

The two spoke extensively about India’s health systems and how the country tackled the Covid pandemic. “India has an amazing ability to manufacture lots of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Gates Foundation. Vaccines produced in India have saved millions of lives during the pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world,” Gates’ blog post read.

Admitting that he hadn’t traveled much during the pandemic, Gates said that he had always stayed in touch with PM Modi, especially about developing vaccines and investing in the country’s health care system.

During his recent visit to India, Gates also delivered the Fifth Ramnath Goenka Lecture, where he highlighted how he pandemic “catalysed” a wave of health innovation in India.

Emphasising on the digital aspect of India’s innovations, Gates said that the Gati Shakti programme, creating of Co-Win portal were great investments.

Gates said that he had also commended Modi for India’s efforts to eliminate diseases like tuberculosis, visceral leishmaniasis, and lymphatic filariasis.

Saying that India was a key partner in Mission Innovation (a global initiative to make clean energy affordable, accessible), Gates added that he looked forward to meet MI partners during the Conference of Parties (CoP 28) summit at the end of the year.

The co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates also highlighted his visit to Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

“I even got to taste millet khichdi, a type of porridge, at a “Godh Bharai” ceremony—similar to a baby shower—for two women hosted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development”, said Gates in his blog.