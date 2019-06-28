Bill for reservation in teachers’ posts in higher education institutes moved

Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre introduced a Bill in Lok Sabha on Thursday that seeks to facilitate the reservation of posts of teachers for members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Central government’s institutions of higher education.

Over 7,000 vacancies have to be filled through direct recruitment. According to Dhotre, the Central Education Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill, 2019 will ensure that a new quota system is in place in such institutions. The system envisages reservations not only for SCs and STs, but also members of Other Backward Communities (OBCs) and the economically weaker sections (EWS).

A similar Bill had been introduced in Parliament during the tenure of the previous Lok Sabha, but it had lapsed. Pending the passage of a Bill, the government had promulgated an ordinance. The new legislation will consider a university or a college as one unit, restoring the earlier reservation system based on a 200-point roster. The unit for reservation of posts in direct recruitment will be the university or the educational institution, and not the department.

Lok Sabha nod to MCI Bill

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey introduced The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The Bill seeks to replace The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, promulgated earlier. A Bill had been passed by the Lok Sabha in December 2018. However, it lapsed following dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The Bill had not been cleared by Rajya Sabha.

The Health Ministry had swung into action after some arbitrary acts of MCI caught its attention.