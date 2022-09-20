scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Bill empowering police to obtain convicts’ physical samples notified

As per new notification, measurements of protesters violating Section 144 and arrested during protests can be taken if they are charged with any other offence punishable under any other law for the time being in force.

Earlier, former President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the Bill. The Act, which replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, was passed by Lok Sabha on April 4 and Rajya Sabha on April 6.

The government has notified the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, which empowers police to obtain physical and biological samples of convicts and those accused of crime.

As per new notification, measurements of protesters violating Section 144 and arrested during protests can be taken if they are charged with any other offence punishable under any other law for the time being in force.

Earlier, former President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the Bill. The Act, which replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, was passed by Lok Sabha on April 4 and Rajya Sabha on April 6.

Several Opposition parties slammed the legislation as “unconstitutional” and “draconian” and claimed it could be misused as it authorises law enforcement agencies to take measurements of an arrested person. Some of the measurements are finger-impressions, palm-print impressions, foot-print impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, biological samples and their analysis, behavioural attributes, including signatures and handwriting. A notification said: “The authorised user or any person skilled in taking the measurements or a registered medical practitioner… may take the measurements, but with prior approval from a police officer not below the rank of superintendent of police…”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 02:57:38 am
Next Story

Mufti: J&K directive on ‘all-faith prayer’ attacks our religion

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement