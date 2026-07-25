Bill criminalising insult to Vande Mataram introduced in House

Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi, along with TMC MP Sagarika Ghose and others raise slogans seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI)

AMID CONTINUED demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the first week of the Monsoon Session ended in a washout on Friday, with the exception of the introduction of The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, to make insults to National Song Vande Mataram a criminal offence, punishable with imprisonment up to five years.

Proceedings in both Houses on Friday began with paying homage to members of the Armed Forces killed during the Kargil War, ahead of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 (Sunday).