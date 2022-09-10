scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Bilkis case remission: SC asks Gujarat to respond in 2 weeks

On Friday, Advocate Rishi Malhotra, appearing for some of the convicts in the case, said that though the court had allowed them to be made parties, the petitioners had done so only on Sunday and were yet to get notices.

Bilkis Bano Case, Bilkis Bano gangrape, Bilkis Bano, Indian supreme court, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsOn August 15, the Gujarat government had released the 11 convicts under its 1992 remission and premature release policy for life-term convicts after one of them, Radheshyam Shah, moved the Supreme Court.

THE SUPREME Court on Friday gave the Gujarat government two weeks to file its response to petitions challenging the remission of sentence granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case from the Gujarat riots of 2002.

Issuing notice to the state on a plea by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and B V Nagarathna also asked the convicts, who were allowed to be impleaded in the matter, to file their response in two weeks.

The counsel appearing for Gujarat said the state would submit all the details to the court.

On August 25, the Supreme Court had issued notice on another similar plea by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul and academician Roop Rekha Verma.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...

On Friday, Advocate Rishi Malhotra, appearing for some of the convicts in the case, said that though the court had allowed them to be made parties, the petitioners had done so only on Sunday and were yet to get notices.

The apex court subsequently issued notice to Malhotra, and asked if he could appear for the other convicts too. The counsel responded that he would take instructions on that.

On August 15, the Gujarat government had released the 11 convicts under its 1992 remission and premature release policy for life-term convicts after one of them, Radheshyam Shah, moved the Supreme Court.

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Shah, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI court in Mumbai in 2008, had approached the Supreme Court stating that he had completed 15 years and four months in jail. Deciding his plea, the Supreme Court had ruled that although the trial in the case took place in Maharashtra, the Gujarat government would be the appropriate authority to decide on remission based on the 1992 policy.

Bilkis was gangraped and her three-year-old daughter Saleha was among 14 killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district, during the post-Godhra riots. Bilkis was pregnant at the time.

The state government cited a “unanimous” recommendation of the Jail Advisory Committee (JAC) to grant remission to the convicts on grounds of “good behaviour”.

Advertisement

In their plea, Ali and the two other petitioners had said that the case was investigated by the CBI and “accordingly, grant of remission solely by the competent authority of a state government/ State of Gujarat…without any consultation with the Central Government…is impermissible in terms of the mandate of Section 435 of the CrPC, 1973”.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

They contended that “at a time when the” Centre “issued a special remission policy dated 15th August 2022, whereby remission on the occasion of 75 years of independence was granted to a class of convicts, persons convicted of rape and those sentenced to imprisonment for life were specifically excluded”.

“Accordingly, it would appear that the” Centre “endorses a policy decision qua non-grant of remission to persons similarly situated as the 11 convicts, and therefore it would not have granted permission to the State of Gujarat to remit the sentences of the 11 convicts, had it been consulted in the present matter”.

They also raised questions on the composition of the competent authority, which granted the remission.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 01:12:37 am
Next Story

BJP gears up to make its Nabanna march a success

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement