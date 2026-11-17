In her response to reports of the Supreme Court granting bail to two men convicted of gangraping her and murdering seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots, Bilkis Bano has said she cannot believe that the court passed an order without hearing her.

“I make this statement even when words come slowly through fresh tears of pain, shock and disbelief. I still cannot believe that once again, for the second time, an order has been passed by the Supreme Court without calling me up and without hearing me. I learnt of this through press reports.”

“I was a young girl, just 19 years old, when my world, my baby daughter, my family, my home, my trust in humanity was brutally wrenched from me. For 24 long years since that day, I have stood up to fight for justice – for myself and for women everywhere – again and again and again. For 24 years I have searched for and found reservoirs of courage I did not know I had, only because a million voices of support and solidarity came my way,” she wrote in a statement released by her lawyer, Senior Advocate Shobha Gupta.