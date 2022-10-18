Bilkis Bano gangrape case: SC to hear November 29 pleas challenging remission to convicts

Granting time to petitioners to file a rejoinder to the counter affidavits filed by the Gujarat government and the convicts, the Supreme Court Tuesday listed hearing the petitions challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case on November 29, Live Law reported.

According to Bar and Bench, when the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court observed that the response filed by the Gujarat government to the pleas was “very bulky”.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar made the observation while directing the government to serve the State’s counter-affidavit on all parties.

“It is a very big reply…. So many judgments in a reply. Where is the factual statement, where is the application of mind,” Bar and Bench quoted the Court as stating.

The pleas are filed by CPI(M) member Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, Prof Roop Rekha Verma, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, former IPS officer Dr Meeran Chadha Borwankar, former IFS officer Madhu Badhuri, and activist Jagdeep Chhokar.

The Gujarat government had Monday told the Supreme Court that it decided to release the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case as they had “completed 14 years and above in prison… their behaviour was found to be good” and the Centre had also “conveyed (its) concurrence/ approval”.

In an affidavit filed in response to the petitions challenging the remission granted to the prisoners, the state also said that the “Superintendent of Police, CBI, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai” and “the Special Civil Judge (CBI), City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay”, had, in March last year, opposed the early release of the prisoners.

Advertisement

Bilkis was gangraped and her three-year-old daughter Saleha was among 14 killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district, during the post-Godhra riots. Bilkis was pregnant at the time.

On August 15, 2022, the Gujarat government released all the 11 convicts in the case, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008, citing a “unanimous” recommendation of the Jail Advisory Committee (JAC) to grant them remission on grounds of “good behaviour”.