scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Bilkis Bano gangrape case: SC to hear November 29 pleas challenging remission to convicts

The Gujarat government had Monday told the Supreme Court that the Centre cleared the release of Bilkis case convicts.

Bilkis Bano during a press conference in New Delhi. (Express file photo by Anil Sharma)

Granting time to petitioners to file a rejoinder to the counter affidavits filed by the Gujarat government and the convicts, the Supreme Court Tuesday listed hearing the petitions challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case on November 29, Live Law reported.

According to Bar and Bench, when the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court observed that the response filed by the Gujarat government to the pleas was “very bulky”.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar made the observation while directing the government to serve the State’s counter-affidavit on all parties.

Also Read |Centre cleared release of Bilkis case convicts, CBI & court opposed: Gujarat

“It is a very big reply…. So many judgments in a reply. Where is the factual statement, where is the application of mind,” Bar and Bench quoted the Court as stating.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...

The pleas are filed by CPI(M) member Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul, Prof Roop Rekha Verma, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, former IPS officer Dr Meeran Chadha Borwankar, former IFS officer Madhu Badhuri, and activist Jagdeep Chhokar.

The Gujarat government had Monday told the Supreme Court that it decided to release the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case as they had “completed 14 years and above in prison… their behaviour was found to be good” and the Centre had also “conveyed (its) concurrence/ approval”.

In an affidavit filed in response to the petitions challenging the remission granted to the prisoners, the state also said that the “Superintendent of Police, CBI, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai” and “the Special Civil Judge (CBI), City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay”, had, in March last year, opposed the early release of the prisoners.

Advertisement

Bilkis was gangraped and her three-year-old daughter Saleha was among 14 killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district, during the post-Godhra riots. Bilkis was pregnant at the time.

On August 15, 2022, the Gujarat government released all the 11 convicts in the case, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008, citing a “unanimous” recommendation of the Jail Advisory Committee (JAC) to grant them remission on grounds of “good behaviour”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 12:53:39 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra: HSC registration date extended, schools want SSC registration dates to be postponed too

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement