Before the 2002 Gujarat riots, Bipinchand Kanaiyalal Joshi was a neighbour, his house facing the one where Bilkis Bano lived with her husband and children in Randhikpur village of Gujarat’s Dahod district. Pradip Ramanlal Modhiya had a hotel in the same area.

The two men, whose life terms were suspended by the Supreme Court on Monday, were among the 11 convicted by a Special CBI court in Mumbai in January 2008. The Bombay High Court had upheld the convictions in May 2017.

In its judgment, the trial court had recorded an eyewitness account of Modhiya being part of the mob that went on a rampage in Randhikpur on February 28, 2002, the day after the Godhra train burning.

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Prosecution witness Imtiyaz Yusuf Ghanchi had told the court that he had seen Modhiya pelting stones.

He had also identified Modhiya’s brother Naresh, now dead, as being part of the mob and said he (Naresh) was holding a knife. Imtiyaz had said he fled with his mother and sister, and took shelter in a neighbour’s house for two days.

Another prosecution witness, Salim Adam Ghanchi, had named Joshi among those he saw in the mob. According to the court order, Joshi’s father was a medical practitioner, and Bilkis Bano’s father was among his patients.

Joshi’s physical condition had come up during the trial. The judge noted that he used crutches when he appeared in court. The court, however, said there was no evidence to prove the defence claim that he was on crutches and could not have participated in the attack in 2002. “There is nothing before the court to reach any conclusion regarding this fact,” it had said. At the time of sentencing, Joshi had sought leniency on grounds of bodily infirmity.

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On August 15, 2022, the Gujarat government had released all 11 convicts under its remission policy, citing their “good behaviour”. Two years later, the Supreme Court quashed the remission, sending all 11 back to prison.

Their return to prison in 2024 followed another legal battle. After the Supreme Court quashed the remission on January 8, 2024, Modhiya sought more time to surrender. He cited a lung surgery and his wife’s death; his request was rejected.

The 11 convicts surrendered at Godhra sub-jail shortly before midnight on January 21, 2024. That is where Joshi and Modhiya are currently lodged.