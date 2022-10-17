Bilkis Bano case: MHA approved premature release of 11 life-term convicts for ‘good behaviour’, Gujarat govt tells SC

The Union Home Ministry had approved the remission and premature release of 11 life-term convicts in the Bilkis Bano case on the account of their good behaviour, according to an affidavit filed by the Gujarat government in Supreme Court.

The affidavit stated that the 11 convicts completed 14 years of the sentence and were released as their “behaviour was found to be good.” However, the affidavit noted that their release was opposed by the Superintendent of Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Mumbai, and Special Judge (CBI), Mumbai.

The 11 convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, serving 18 years of their life term, after the Gujarat government granted them remission from the life sentencing.

Bilkis was gangraped and her three-year-old daughter Saleha was among 14 killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district, during the post-Godhra riots. Bilkis was pregnant at the time. The Gujarat government cited a “unanimous” recommendation of the Jail Advisory Committee (JAC) to grant remission to the convicts on grounds of “good behaviour”.