scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Bilkis Bano case: MHA approved premature release of 11 life-term convicts for ‘good behaviour’, Gujarat govt tells SC

Bilkis Bano was gangraped and her three-year-old daughter Saleha was among 14 killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district, during the post-Godhra riots

The 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 Gujarat riots, walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, serving 18 years of their life term, after the Gujarat government granted them remission from the life sentencing. (Express photo)

The Union Home Ministry had approved the remission and premature release of 11 life-term convicts in the Bilkis Bano case on the account of their good behaviour, according to an affidavit filed by the Gujarat government in Supreme Court. 

The affidavit stated that the 11 convicts completed 14 years of the sentence and were released as their “behaviour was found to be good.”  However, the affidavit noted that their release was opposed by the Superintendent of Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Mumbai, and Special Judge (CBI), Mumbai. 

The 11 convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, serving 18 years of their life term, after the Gujarat government granted them remission from the life sentencing.

Bilkis was gangraped and her three-year-old daughter Saleha was among 14 killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district, during the post-Godhra riots. Bilkis was pregnant at the time. The Gujarat government cited a “unanimous” recommendation of the Jail Advisory Committee (JAC) to grant remission to the convicts on grounds of “good behaviour”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Clima...Premium
UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Clima...
The man who bet on Neymar wants his moneyPremium
The man who bet on Neymar wants his money
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 08:50:27 pm
Next Story

Gujarat Governor interview: ‘I keep myself away from political tangles … Do your own work, politics is others’ work’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement