Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Bike-borne assailants open fire at BSP leader in Ghaziabad

By: PTI | Ghaziabad |
Updated: June 30, 2021 12:49:22 pm
Two bike-borne assailants opened fired at BSP leader Jagat Singh outside his residence here on Tuesday during which he sustained gunshot wounds, police said.

Singh, also the Councillor of ward number 26 of Loni town, was sitting outside his house on a chair when the incident took place, they added.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader ran inside his house but sustained two bullet shots, police said, adding that he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Police have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and are probing the case from various angles, SP (rural) Iraj Raja said.

