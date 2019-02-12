Robert Vadra, his mother depose before ED in Bikaner land scam

Businessman Robert Vadra deposed before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with the alleged Bikaner land scam. The agency had also sought the statement of his mother, Maureen. The deposition in Jaipur, on direction from the Rajasthan High Court, comes after the ED grilled Vadra over three days at its headquarters in the national capital in connection with a money laundering case.

Advertising

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, had moved the court seeking no coercive action against him and his mother, after which the HC had directed them to join the ED’s probe in the case. The duo had arrived in Jaipur on Monday.

The case pertains to controversial land transactions in Bikaner, a town on the border of Rajasthan, involving Vadra’s companies. The agency had registered a case in 2015 based on chargesheets filed by the Rajasthan Police.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived in Jaipur last night to meet her husband, accompanied him to the ED office this morning. Voicing support, she had said last week: “He is my husband, he is my family…I support my family.”

Vadra Tuesday claimed his 75-year-old mother has been “accused, maligned and called to be interrogated for spending time in (my) office”.

In a Facebook post this morning, he said, “Not understanding the lows of this vindictive government to be harassing a senior citizen, who the world knows has lost her daughter in a car crash, her ailing son to diabetes, and her husband as well. Three deaths n all I did was to ask her to spend time with me in my office, so I can look after her and we both could grieve on our losses, while spending time together.

Advertising

“If there was any issue or any illegality, which was found by government, why did it take them 4 years and 8 months, to call me a month before campaigning begins for the general elections. Do they think people in India do not view it as an election gimmick?!…This too shall pass and will make me stronger. What goes around comes around…,” Vadra added.