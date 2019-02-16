Bikaner land deal case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.62 cr of firm ‘linked’ to Robert Vadra

After grilling Robert Vadra for several days in connection with various cases against him, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of a firm allegedly linked to him.

The provisional attachment orders have been issued in connection with the ED’s money laundering probe into the Bikaner land deal case.

“The attached assets include movable assets amounting to Rs 18,59,500 pertaining to four individuals, and one immovable property situated at 268, Sukhdev Vihar in New Delhi to the extent of Rs 4,43,36,550 owned by Robert Vadra’s company Ms Sky Light Hospitality (P) Ltd (now LLP),” the agency said.

The ED grilled Vadra in this case in Jaipur twice last week. Vadra’s mother Maureen was also asked to depose and was allowed to go after completion of brief legal procedures.

The agency began investigating the case in 2015 based on an FIR filed by Rajasthan Police. The state police had filed 18 FIRs in the mater in 2014 followed by cancellation of the deal.

In August 2017, the CBI registered 18 FIRs in connection with the alleged scam. The cases pertain to fraudulent and fictitious claims and allotments in lieu of land acquired for Mahajan Field Firing Range, Bikaner, which is used by the Army, the CBI said.

The ED is probing the Kolayat chapter of the alleged scam and has conducted several searches and questioned many people in connection with the case. These include close aides of Vadra.

On December 31, 2014, the Rajasthan government had cancelled 18 mutations (transfer of ownership) in Bikaner after finding them allegedly illegal. It is alleged that the land was illegally allotted or possessed in 2006-07 by some villagers, who were “wrongfully” shown as farmers displaced by the acquisition of land for the Mahajan Field Firing Range.

It was alleged that Skylight Hospitality purchased 250 bighas at Kolayat at very low prices and then allegedly sold them at very high prices.