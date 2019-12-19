Bijnore courtroom firing: Allahabad HC summons DGP, 18 policemen suspended

Haji Ehsan, nephew Shadab Ali were killed in May Haji Ehsan, nephew Shadab Ali were killed in May

Taking suo motu cognizance of Tuesday’s shooting at a Bijnor courtroom in which a murder accused was killed and four were injured, the Allahabad High Court pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government, ordering the state police chief and a top Home Department official to appear before it.

A Division Bench of Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice Suneet Kumar summoned state Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police on December 20 to apprise them with a plan to make adequate security arrangement of court premises in the state.

Calling the shooting “serious and shocking”, the Bench noted that similar incidents had been reported in various district courts, including Muzaffarnagar, Agra, in the recent past and said it was “high time” that immediate steps need to be taken. The HC has also sought suggestions of district judges, the UP Bar Council and Bar Associations of Allahabad High Court and Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the state government suspended 18 police personnel, including a sub-inspector, in connection with the incident and ordered the deployment of a new batch of 26 police personnel at the Bijnore court police outpost.

Bijnor District Magistrate Ramakant Pandey and Superintendent of Police Sanjay Tyagi have also ordered separate inquiries.

DGP O P Singh, meanwhile, said that they will review the security of courts and issued a set of instructions to all Zonal ADGs, Range IGs and DIGs for security at all court premises in the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App