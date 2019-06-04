Bijnor double murder: Two held

Nearly a week after the double murder of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and his nephew in Bijnor’s Nazibabad town on May 28, the police arrested two persons and said a hunt was on for a third accused in the case.

Advertising

The Bijnor police has refused to share more details of the arrested accused. “We are very close to nabbing all the culprits in the case,” Sanjay Panchal,the in charge of Nazirabad police station told The Indian Express on phone.

The BSP leader, Haji Ehsan (50) who was also the party’s poll in-charge for Najibabad assembly segment and his nephew, Shadaab(27) were shot dead in their office at Gurudwara road in the town last Tuesday around 2:30 pm. While the two shooters have entered the BSP leader’s office by hiding the two pistols in a box of sweets ,their accomplice was on a motorcycle in the complex and within 70 seconds of the two barging into the office,the trio fled from the scene after firing ten bullets at their victims.

The Bijnor police has said the killings were not politically motivated and based their probe on those who have business rivalry with Haji Ehsan who was involved in property business. Sources claimed that the police probe nailed a notorious criminal, Shehnawaz, an arch rival of the killed BSP leader.