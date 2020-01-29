Bijapur: Maoists kill husband of sarpanch candidate

According to Bijapur police, the deceased, identified as Baldev Tati, was abducted from his village Kadenar on Monday night. According to Bijapur police, the deceased, identified as Baldev Tati, was abducted from his village Kadenar on Monday night.

The husband of a sarpanch candidate in the ongoing panchayat election in Chhattisgarh was abducted and murdered allegedly by Maoists in Bijapur. The man’s body was found on Tuesday morning, when the first round of the panchayat elections was held in the state.

According to Bijapur police, the deceased, identified as Baldev Tati, was abducted from his village Kadenar on Monday night. “He was found with his throat slit on Kadenar-Padmur road under the Gangaloor police jurisdiction on Tuesday,” police said.

“Tati was an assistant constable who was earlier discharged from service due to absenteeism from duty,” IG (Bastar range) P Sundarraj said.

Tati was abducted allegedly while he was campaigning for his wife Sundari Tati, who is a candidate for the Kadenar village sarpanch.

