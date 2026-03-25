Bihar’s smaller towns make their mark in state board exam results

This year’s Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) result for class 12, released on Monday, has continued the recent trend of more students from small towns making their mark in the top 100. Leading the charge from smaller towns is Aditya Prakash Aman, who scored 96.2% to become the state topper in the Science stream.
For several years, districts such as Patna and Nalanda dominated the rank list. Now, other districts have started to make their mark. Between 2016 and 2018, only six of Bihar’s 38 districts were represented in the list of top 100 rankholders. This has gradually increased in recent years, with this year seeing students from 17 districts in the top 100.
“It is a healthy trend that we have been slowly moving towards democratisation in terms of excellence. The results are no longer big town-centric. This indicates students studying in village schools have also been doing well,” a BSEB official said.
The state topper, Aditya Prakash Aman, studied at a school in Samastipur. “I studied till class 10 from Simultala school of Jamui. I am happy that I am the state topper in class 12 board from Uchha Madhymik Vidyalaya, in Pandh, Samastipur,” he said.
Ananya Kumari, who studied at the Higher Secondary School in Kuchaikot, Gopalganj district, scored 94.4% in the Arts stream to become the district topper. Shyambhavi Kumari, from Shri Durha Uchcha Vidyalaya in Sihual, is the topper from Saharsa district with 94.4%. Sachin Kumar from High School Bhabhangama in Barahat, Banka district, also topped his district with 94.8%. In all these cases, the students studied in schools that were not in the district headquarters.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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