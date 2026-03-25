Bihar’s smaller towns make their mark in state board exam results

This year’s Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) result for class 12, released on Monday, has continued the recent trend of more students from small towns making their mark in the top 100. Leading the charge from smaller towns is Aditya Prakash Aman, who scored 96.2% to become the state topper in the Science stream.

For several years, districts such as Patna and Nalanda dominated the rank list. Now, other districts have started to make their mark. Between 2016 and 2018, only six of Bihar’s 38 districts were represented in the list of top 100 rankholders. This has gradually increased in recent years, with this year seeing students from 17 districts in the top 100.