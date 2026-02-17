Bihar’s Rs 468 crore AI leap: 10,000 new tech jobs and a landmark research park at IIT Patna

Among the key MoUs, signed at the five-day event that began Monday, was the establishment of a Research Park at IIT Patna at an investment of Rs 250 crore. (Express File Photo)

A research park at IIT Patna, an AI centre of excellence and Global Capability Centres (GCC) — these are among the Bihar government’s biggest takeaways from the Rs 468 crore MoUs signed with leading tech companies and academic institutions at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026 in New Delhi.

Among the key MoUs, signed at the five-day event that began Monday, was the establishment of a Research Park at IIT Patna at an investment of Rs 250 crore. Other key takeaways were a Rs 60 crore Bihar AI Centre of Excellence (CoE), with Patna-based Tiger Analytics as industry partner and IIT Patna as academic partner, and several Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and IT units under the Bihar GCC Policy 2026 and Bihar IT Policy 2024.