Bihar’s Rs 468 crore AI leap: 10,000 new tech jobs and a landmark research park at IIT Patna

Bihar government’s biggest takeaways from the Rs 468 crore MoUs signed with leading tech companies and academic institutions.

Written by: Santosh Singh, Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaFeb 17, 2026 10:35 PM IST
Among the key MoUs, signed at the five-day event that began Monday, was the establishment of a Research Park at IIT Patna at an investment of Rs 250 crore.Among the key MoUs, signed at the five-day event that began Monday, was the establishment of a Research Park at IIT Patna at an investment of Rs 250 crore. (Express File Photo)
A research park at IIT Patna, an AI centre of excellence and Global Capability Centres (GCC) — these are among the Bihar government’s biggest takeaways from the Rs 468 crore MoUs signed with leading tech companies and academic institutions at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026 in New Delhi.

Among the key MoUs, signed at the five-day event that began Monday, was the establishment of a Research Park at IIT Patna at an investment of Rs 250 crore. Other key takeaways were a Rs 60 crore Bihar AI Centre of Excellence (CoE), with Patna-based Tiger Analytics as industry partner and IIT Patna as academic partner, and several Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and IT units under the Bihar GCC Policy 2026 and Bihar IT Policy 2024.

“The investments are expected to generate over 10,000 new job opportunities in emerging technology sectors,” an official said, adding: “More than 50,000 youth are set to receive skill development training through AI-linked programmes.”

Also Read | Massive crowd, inadequate briefing, PM’s visit: Here’s what led to chaos on Day 1 of AI Impact Summit

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the Bihar State Pavilion at the summit venue. Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh attended as the chief guest, while Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh chaired the programme.

The five-day India AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026, described as the world’s largest AI-focused gathering, commenced at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday. Officials said the event has drawn CEOs from over 100 technology companies and representatives from more than 135 countries.

