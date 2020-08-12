Bihar’s Mid day meal scheme: Show cause notice to 10 officials for incomplete ration distribution

According to the Economic Survey 2019, there are 115 lakh children between class 1 and 8 who avail of the mid-day meal scheme in Bihar. (Express Photo/Dipankar Ghose/File)

The Bihar education department on Tuesday served show cause notices to district education and programme officers in ten districts after it was found that ration under the mid day meal scheme was not distributed in all the schools in these districts.

Both National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Patna High Court had taken suo motu cognizance of a report published in The Indian Express on July 7, highlighting how children in Bhagalpur district had taken to rag-picking after the discontinuance of the scheme as schools were closed due to the lockdown.

Show cause notices were issued to officials in 10 districts, including Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Saharsa, Sitamarhi, Siwan, Bhojpur, Darbhanga and Katihar, seeking their replies within three days.

