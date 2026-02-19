Bihar’s ‘last Naxal’: Surrender that ‘brought Maoist activity to end’ in the stats

Organised Maoist presence in Bihar has come to an end, officials said, after the surrender of what they said was the last active, armed Maoist in the state.

Suresh Koda, alias Mustakim, who carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh, surrendered before the Bihar Police’s Special Task Force (STF) and the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Munger, on Tuesday.

Director General of Operations and STF Kundan Krishnan said Koda, a resident of Paisra village under Ladaiyatand police station in Munger district, surrendered with illegal firearms and ammunition. “He had been absconding for the past 25 years and was an active member of the SAC (Special Area Committee). A total of 60 Maoist-related cases were registered against him across Munger, Lakhisarai and Jamui districts,” the STF chief said.

The STF attributed the surrender to sustained anti-Maoist operations and coordinated action with paramilitary forces in the hilly and remote areas of Munger, which had long been affected by Maoist activities.

Krishnan said that Maoist squads have been eliminated from Munger and the rest of Bihar, rendering the state “Naxal-free”. This comes ahead of a deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate Left-wing extremism from the country by the end of March.

DG Krishnan noted that continuous operations and pressure, along with the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, influenced Koda’s decision.

The development follows the surrender on December 28, last year, of three Maoist commanders — Bahadur Koda (sub-zonal commander), Narayan Koda (zonal commander), and Binod Koda alias Bino Koda. Narayan and Bahadur had surrendered with two INSAS rifles, four SLR rifles, around 500 rounds of live ammunition and 10 walkie-talkies. On July 27, 2025, another active squad member, Bhola Koda alias Vikas alias Rohit Koda, had also surrendered.

Krishnan said sustained action in Munger had forced Maoist squads to vacate the area and seek shelter elsewhere. In subsequent encounters in various parts of Jharkhand, several Maoists, including Pravesh Da alias Sahdev Soren, Arvind Yadav alias Alok Ji alias Netaji, and Dunni Lal alias Tuntun, were killed.

“Suresh Koda is accused of involvement in a series of violent incidents over the past two decades. These include the killing of a village chowkidar in Dharhara police station limits in 2008 and another in Jamui’s Charakapatthar area in 2010. He is also alleged to have been involved in the 2012 bombing of the Khaira block office and arson of official records and a truck, and the 2014 burning of a JCB machine near Nabinagar Balughat in Jamui, along with the abduction of labourers,” the STF chief said.

In 2017, Koda was named in the murder of Sunil Yadav, husband of a deputy mukhiya, in Lakhisarai’s Kajra area. “The following year, he was allegedly involved in multiple killings, arson attacks on vehicles, abductions of labourers, and the killing of an SSB jawan,” Krishnan said.

Incidents in 2019 included alleged murders in Lakhisarai’s Chanan area and encounters with STF and CoBRA units. In 2020, Maoists planted an IED in the Piribazar area and engaged security forces in encounters near Haramkunda (Garam Pania). Further cases in 2021 and 2022 relate to murder, abduction, extortion, arson and attacks on security personnel during anti-Naxal operations.

During the surrender, two INSAS rifles, one AK-47, one AK-56, 505 rounds of ammunition (including INSAS, SLR and AK-47 cartridges), and 10 magazines were recovered.

Under the state’s surrender-cum-rehabilitation scheme, Koda will be eligible for Rs 3 lakh as the declared reward, Rs 5 lakh as incentive assistance, and Rs 3.6 lakh as vocational training allowance over 36 months. An additional Rs 71,515 will be provided as an incentive for the surrendered weapons and ammunition.

The STF said further action is being taken to extend benefits under the rehabilitation policy to Koda and his family.